Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary's portrait sketch gifted by Patna builder sparks meme fest online: 'Majnu bhai bhi fail hai’

A caricature-style portrait gifted to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary by builder Sanjeev Shrivastav, as identified in media reports, has gone viral on social media, triggering a wave of memes and humorous reactions online.

Shrivastav, who heads Patna-based Palvi Raj Construction and is known on Instagram for flaunting a lavish lifestyle, had shared pictures from the meeting at the chief minister’s residence. However, the Instagram account has been made private after the portrait attracted widespread attention.

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The black-and-white pencil or charcoal sketch depicted Choudhary with exaggerated facial features, including wide eyes, a thick signature beard, a prominently highlighted forehead, oversized cartoonish ears, and unusually long eyelashes. While the identity of the artist remains unclear, social media users speculated that the artwork may have been created by someone close to the family.

(Livemint could not independently verify if the post has been deleted)

Shrivastav presented other articles as well to CM Chaudhary.

Netizens react Internet users hilariously trolled the sketch for its reported lack of resemblance, comparing the exaggerated facial features to the iconic "Majnu Bhai" painting from the Bollywood movie Welcome.

Also Read | Gautam Adani meets Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, talks of development

One of the X users said, “PAINTING: Whatever this man gifted to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, it certainly cannot be called a painting. Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary is a kind man,that’s why this man confidently presented this bizarre artwork and still managed to walk away safely.”

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“Majnu Bhai would be proud… Bihar construction company director met CM Samrat Choudhary and gifted him this portrait masterpiece with full confidence… then proudly posted all 4 photos on social media,” another remarked.

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“I want this much confidence in my life,” commented a third user.

Another joked, “Is the minister suing for misrepresentation?”

Others stated, “Majnu bhai bhi fail hai”, “Majnu bhai ne bheja kya."

Samrat Chaudhary as Bihar CM Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Chaudhary took oath as Bihar Chief Minister in April this year.

The 57-year-old leader took over from Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th term in 2025 following the NDA’s decisive victory in the Assembly elections.

His elevation signals the close of an era associated with Nitish Kumar’s “Sushasan” (good governance) model and the start of a new phase for the NDA in Bihar politics.

Choudhary’s political journey has been marked by a steady rise from modest beginnings. He entered politics in the 1990s through the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) before joining the BJP in 2018.

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Born in 1968, Samrat Choudhary hails from a politically influential family. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, served six terms as MLA from the Tarapur constituency, while his mother, Parvati Devi, represented the same seat in 1998 on a Samta Party ticket.

Interestingly, before the BJP and JD(U) revived their alliance in 2024, Choudhary was among Nitish Kumar’s most vocal critics. In 2022, he had publicly vowed not to remove his saffron turban, popularly known in Bihar as a “muretha,” until Nitish Kumar was ousted from power.

He was appointed Bihar BJP president in 2023 and went on to become the state’s Deputy Chief Minister in 2024.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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