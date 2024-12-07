Driver saves 14 to 15 people after driving for a few kilometres after sustaining a bullet injury in the stomach in the Bhojpur district of Bihar, reported the news agency PTI on Saturday.

Jeep driver Santosh Singh demonstrated exemplary courage and bravery, ensuring the safety of his passengers, saving 14-15 people after driving a few kilometres, even after sustaining a bullet injury in the stomach in the Bhojpur district in Bihar, reported the news agency PTI citing the police on Saturday, December 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh was returning with around 14-15 people onboard his Jeep from a “Tilak" ceremony when two biker miscreants chased down the vehicle near the Jhaun village and open fired, a bullet hit Singh's stomach, as per the report citing the police officials.

Despite his injury and unbearable pain, Singh did not stop the Jeep and kept on driving for a few kilometres to ensure the safety of his passengers, before stopping the vehicle at a safe place, according to the police officials, reported the agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other passengers in the Jeep called the police, who immediately reached the spot and took Singh to the nearest hospital. The incident happened on the night of Wednesday into Thursday, as per the report.

“He is out of danger…but he will remain under observation of doctors for some more days," Rajiv Chandra Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Jagdishpur, told the news agency, highlighting that the bullet has been removed after surgery at the hospital in Ara.

An official case has been registered on the basis of complaints filed by the family members of the victim, and a manhunt has been lodged to nab the accused, the SDPO told the news agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had targeted another vehicle in the area on the same day, said the SDPO, also highlighted that forensic experts have been engaged to assist the police in the investigation, as per the report.

According to the details provided by the passengers, the police have prepared sketches of the accused, taking help from villagers in ascertaining the identities of the accused, said the official. “Further investigation is on and we have also recorded the statement of the driver," said the SDPO, as per the agency report.