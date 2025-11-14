Bihar Election Result 2025: Memes, jokes flood internet after NDA's clean sweep; Tejashwi, Rahul, Nitish in focus

As the BJP-JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appeared to cruise towards a landslide victory in Bihar at the expense of the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan, the latter's poor performance became the centre of memes and jokes on social media.

Bihar this time saw its highest-ever turnout since the first polls of 1951, and the results show that the Mahagathbandhan's promise of ousting the Nitish Kumar-led government has fallen flat. Let's check out social media reaction on the Bihar poll results.

Social media reaction A user remarked, “BJP-NDA supporters after watching bihar election result(sic).”

A second user posted a clip of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with the caption, “Rajneeti Me sabse Badi Problem Hoti Hai Ghamand!” To this a user replied with a video clip showing the screen covered with cloth suggesting Congress worker's reaction on “watching Bihar election result.”

Another user wrote, "No matter what the result is, beyond party politics, Prashant Kishor deserves respect. For years, Bihar’s PK is the first to bring those real issues into the centre of this election. He’s fighting for the people, not for power."

A fourth user shared a sarcastic clip with the caption, “Congress-RJD watching Bihar Election Result.”

Caption to another funny video clip referring to NDA's landslide victory said, “One meme to describe the final result of Bihar Election 2025.”

Key takeaways from Bihar assembly results With record voter turnout, the election results today suggest that NDA, led by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will retain power in the state, crumpling hopes of Mahagathbandhan — or INDIA bloc, comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. Although Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD emerged as the preferred chief minister choice in Bihar's exit polls but it is unlikely that he will be selected as the next CM.

The ruling NDA sought re-election, banking on the two-decade-long rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. Meanwhile, the MGB or INDIA bloc failed to bank in votes on the basis of anti-incumbency, misgovernance and job promises. The results today suggest that the exit poll predictions were more or less accurate for the 243-member Bihar assembly, whose majority mark was 122.

Bihar went to polls in two phases — first phase polling took place on November 6 while the second phase polling happened on November 11. The election outcome was noteworthy as Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) defied expectations, leading in several seats and emerged as a potential coalition influencer.

