Bihar: Weddings can have either happy, or sad endings. Here is how a Bihar man's wedding story ended on a sour note, after his first wife discovered the man's marriage plans.

Manoj Pandit, a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur, was married person, was preparing to enter into the wedlock with another woman. His first wife, who got to know about the proposed marriage, confronted the bride-to-be at her house, which ultimately led to the cancellation of the wedding, News 18 reported.

Why the second marriage was arranged Manoj Pandit had a love marriage with Sekha Devi, hailing from Jharkhand. However, disputes arose between the couple, and when reconciliation failed, the matter was taken to court. While the divorce between Sekha and Manoj is still pending, Manoj’s father Basuki Pandit and other family members arranged a second marriage for him.

How the wedding got cancelled After getting to know about her husband's second marriage plans, Sekha Devi, accompanied by her mother, went to the house of the bride-to-be. Manoj’s family had kept the second wedding plans a secret.

The wedding was scheduled for December 10, and the bride’s family had made all the arrangements to welcome the procession. Pre-wedding rituals, including the Haldi and Mehndi ceremonies, were underway when Sekha Devi stormed the bride-to-be's house and revealed to her the status of the earlier marriage.

Apparently, the second bride’s family was unaware that Manoj Pandit was already married. Upon knowing the news, the shocked family immediately called off the wedding.

Manoj's attempt at a second marriage eventually resulted in a dramatic public confrontation.

What Indian law says Under Section 494 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC), if a married person marries again without obtaining a divorce from the previous one, the second marriage is considered void. If convicted of this offence, the person may face imprisonment for up to seven years.