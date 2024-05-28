Bihar news: College student beaten to death at campus by masked men over Dandiya altercation
The video of the incident is also doing rounds across social media platforms, where the attackers can be seen beating Harsh Raj mercilessly while he is trying to protect himself
A 22-year-old student of BN College in Patna was beaten to death by masked men at the campus of Sultanganj Law College, where he went to appear for the examinations. The police have arrested the main accused in the case, and as per an NDTV report, the accused and the victim were engaged in an altercation during the dandiya night last year.