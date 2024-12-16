A viral video shows candidates at the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna tearing up question papers amid allegations of a leak during the BPSC 70th CCE 2024. Protests erupted, and police were called to control the crowd. The district administration is investigating the incident.

In a viral video on social media, a large group of candidates were seen tearing up question papers and snatching them from others in the room at the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna, amid allegations of a paper leak during the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 on Friday.

According to reports, students alleged that the question paper was leaked before the exam started, leading to protests at multiple locations in Bihar. However, the BPSC has yet to confirm the allegations or provide details about any investigation into the matter.

Watch the video here:

Around 300-400 aspirants boycotted BPSC's 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 held at the Bapu Examination Centre at Kumhrar in Patna, alleging that the question paper was leaked on social media even before the examination started, PTI reported.

On the exam date, a group of candidates at Bapu Pariksha Parisar, where more than 5,000 aspirants had turned up, stormed out of their examination halls, alleging that question papers had been leaked.

A huge crowd had gathered outside the centre and the situation was brought under control through police intervention. Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh reached the spot, and a video clip of him slapping one of the unruly protesters went viral on social media.

Talking to PTI on Sunday, the Patna DM said, “The district administration is analysing CCTV footage of the Bapu Pariksha Parisar examination centre. Two teams have been constituted under the supervision of Patna SSP to identify 10-12 anti-social elements who created a ruckus there." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The district police have registered two FIRs, said the DM. A total of 5,671 candidates completed their papers at the same centre without any hassle, he said.

The role of some coaching institutes also needs to be investigated in this connection, he added.