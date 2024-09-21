A function attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar turned into an utter chaos after the public which came in the programme jumped into a tank and looted the fish

A public event attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Saharsa district on Friday became chaotic after the public sprang into a bio floc tank to loot fish. The attendees jumped into the pool seconds after the Bihar CM left the program. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bihar CM had attended various government programs in Saharsa on Friday. During his visit to the district, he inaugurated the Maa Vishhari temple in Diwari. Later, he inspected an exhibition in Amarpur.

The video of the incident has been shared widely on social media. In the viral video, the crowd can be seen flocking to the water tank. The crowd went out of control when people started pushing and scrambling to catch some fish. Many people also threw object into the water. Within seconds, the public can be seen entering and breaking the water tank. A few kids can be seen playing inside the water tank. Initially, the management attempted to control the crowd. However, all attempts went in vain as the crowd continued to damage the property. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an NDTV report, many visitors said their main intention in attending the function was to get fish for a party. One of the attendees of the program told NDTV that he didn't meet Nitish Kumar but managed to get some fish and shared that he will have a “party in the name of Nitish Kumar"

“I did not meet Nitish Kumar but got some fish. Our eyes were on the fish. As soon as Nitish Kumar left, all of us went to the tank. Today, there will be a fish party in the name of Nitish Kumar," Divyanshu Kumar, one of the attendees, told NDTV.