Bihar teacher forces student to become his girlfrend, cites Mahabharat’s Eklavya to justify proposal

A village in Bihar is at the centre of a major controversy after a teacher at Kisan High School in Kisanganj district allegedly asked a female student to become his “girlfriend”.

Despite the girl's complaint to the school, no police case has been filed. The school authorities have reported the matter to the state Education Department, according to a report by NDTV.

Teacher cites Eklavya from Mahabharata The teacher cited the story of Ekalavya from the Mahabharata, where the archer gave up his thumb to please his teacher, Dronacharya, and questioned why his student couldn't follow the same example and become his girlfriend.

Still, no action has been taken against the teacher, Vikas Kumar, who allegedly harassed the Class 12 student multiple times over the phone. According to the girl's allegations, he even proposed that they travel to Siliguri together and made inappropriate suggestions, according to the report.

Sources told NDTV that the teacher had made similar propositions to a female colleague at the school, whom he is now married to.

After a complaint was filed, Headmaster Shafiq Ahmed notified the District Education Office, said the report.

However, the Education Office took no further action, only requesting an explanation from Vikas Kumar. NDTV reported that the teacher has yet to respond and is currently serving as an invigilator for the Matriculation examination at a private school in Kishanganj.

When asked about the issue, the District Magistrate assured that the matter is being taken seriously.

“Appropriate action will be taken after an investigation,” he stated.

The lack of action has sparked anger among villagers, leading them to stage a dharna outside the school, said the report.

Earlier in September 2024, A class 10 student in Uttarakhand filed a sexual harassment case against one of her teachers. The 16-year-old girl complained that the girl had claimed that the teacher molested her and sent her inappropriate pictures on WhatsApp and Snapchat.

Earlier in October, a government teacher was arrested in Rajasthan's Tonk for allegedly molesting and showing obscene videos to a class five girl student.