Making videos for Instagram is becoming an obsession these days. In a latest incident, a teacher from Bihar made videos for Instagram Reels while correcting answer sheet. The videos have gone viral.

Now a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the teacher for grading answer sheets without even going through the answers, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the video, the teacher could be seen sitting in a classroom with other evaluators and then casually awarded marks to the students. Livemint couldn’t independently verify when or where the video was taken.

A social media user @BiharTeacherCan shared the teacher's video on X in Hindi. It reads, "“A reel of a PPU exam paper being checked went viral on Instagram, resulting in an FIR being filed against the teacher."

Another video was shared by @ChapraZila where the teacher could be seen gesturing to someone behind the camera.

Here are the videos:

Here are some of them: Anuj Prajapati, wrote, "Did that Medam Reading what is Written on that copy."

Shubham Maurya commented, "Bina padhe ek bhi line aise kaise check kar rhi samjh ni aa rha."

Someone wrote, "My question is keeping the reel part aside, how is she evaluating the subjective paper? Coz it definitely isnt a objective questionnaire. Is she even reading whats written or just seeing the length of the answer and scoring them."

Sandeep Mitrajal wrote, "Sabhi University ka copy check krne ka tarika same whi h . Bs tick lga ke Average marks de do . Session late Mismanagement. No Classes Suggestion for students about their careers and Scopes. Inhi sb chizo ko sudharne ke liye shiksha vibhag ne univ se meeting rkhi thi."

Yash Raj said, “Answer padhne k speed k kayal ho gye hum. What a dark reality of our education system"

