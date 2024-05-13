Bihar teenager forced to marry his two girlfriends after getting caught red-handed
In a bizarre series of weddings, a teenager from Bihar’s Jamui district has been forced to marry his two girlfriends within 20 days after being caught red-handed at two women’s houses by the villagers, News18 reported on Monday.