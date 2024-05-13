Active Stocks
Bihar teenager forced to marry his two girlfriends after getting caught red-handed

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

In a bizarre series of weddings, a teenager from Bihar’s Jamui district has been forced to marry his two girlfriends within 20 days after being caught red-handed at two women’s houses by the villagers.

A teenager was forced to marry his two girlfriends in Bihar. (Representative image)

In a bizarre series of weddings, a teenager from Bihar’s Jamui district has been forced to marry his two girlfriends within 20 days after being caught red-handed at two women’s houses by the villagers, News18 reported on Monday.

The report said Vinod Kumar, a 19-year-old resident of Akshara village in Jamui district, was first caught in the house of a woman, Preeti Kumari—a resident of Navkadih village in the Lakshmipur police station area—whom he had met on Facebook. She was already married and had a child. With frequent interactions on Facebook, Preeti Kumari fell in love with Kumar.

Soon, Kumar and Preeti Kumari decided to meet up. As planned, Kumar reached the married woman's house on April 22. However, the villagers caught them red-handed at her house, took them to the village temple and got them married forcefully. Kumar returned to his house with Preeti Kumari and started living like a married couple.

But their story took a dramatic twist with Kumar’s love triangle. Before getting married to Preeti Kumari, Kumar, who used to work as a DJ in the village, had a relationship with a girl named Girija Kumari, a singer. Despite his recent marriage, he continued his relationship with Girija Kumari. Kumar had not disclosed his relationship with Girija Kumari to his first wife and family. 

But luck was not on the young man's side. Kumar was soon caught red-handed at Girija Kumari’s home by the villagers when he reached her house to meet her. The villagers took the couple to the temple and got them married forcefully. Within 20 days, he got married to two women. 

Meanwhile, his first wife, Preeti Kumari, filed a complaint at the police station about his husband’s second marriage, while his second wife, Girija Kumari, said that she had no objection and could live with their family.

Jamui police told News18 that no written complaint had been lodged, and if a complaint had been made, then they would definitely have taken action. 

 

 

Published: 13 May 2024, 04:37 PM IST
