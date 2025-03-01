Content creator and YouTuber from Bihar, Ritesh Kumar, was arrested after a clip went viral on social media platforms which showed how he slapped a random passenger onboard a train at the Anugraha Narayan Road railway station in the State to get online fame, according to multiple media reports.

As per the video, the man was seen to be waiting for the train to roll away from the station before going closer to the train to slap an unknown passenger onboard sitting at a window.

What happened next? The video was shared on the internet, where people on social media demanded the authorities to take appropriate action. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), on their social media platform X, later shared a video that the authorities have taken action on this case, and Kumar was made to apologise in front of the camera.

“A YouTuber who slapped a passenger on a moving train for social media fame has been tracked & arrested by #RPF Dehri-on-Sone!” said the official account of the RPF.

The official account of RPF highlighted that there will be no compromise for the safety and security of the passengers travelling through Indian railways.

“Your safety matters to us—reckless acts will not be tolerated,” they said.

Netizens React People on the social media platform appreciated the RPF's move to arrest such people, which caused inconvenience for travellers.

“More power to you all,” said Dr Alok Gupta, responding to the the RPF's official post on platform X.

Others like Jayesh Shetty urged the authorities to take strict action against people like this and said, “Please take strong action against him and set an example.”