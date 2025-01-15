Bill Gates at Mahakumbh 2025: India's largest religious gathering, Mahakumbh, began on January 13 at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In addition to the grand spectacle by the Naga sadhus, and other spiritual leaders, Mahakumbh 2025 had some some distinct moments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Only yesterday, everyone had been talking about the 'IITian baba' at the holy gathering, who had graduated from IIT Bombay, and is now a saint. Today the talk of the town is whether Bill Gates was at Mahakumbh 2025, after social media was flooded with viral videos claiming that the Microsoft man was at the holy gathering.

However, the internet is not ready to believe the same. Several netizens claimed that the man in the video is a person who simply looks very similar to Bill Gates.

Bill Gates viral videos real or fake? As it turns out, the viral video that has been doing the rounds on social media, is actually an old one. The footage has been circulating on social media since at least December 2024, with claims that it shows Bill Gates filmed in the holy city of Kashi, stated reports.

Moreover, Bill Gates has not shared any indications on social media that he is in India, which would be unusual if he were actually visiting the Mahakumbh. The billionaire is known for documenting and publicising his trips abroad, and when he visited India last year, the whole world knew of his whereabouts.

'That's not Bill Gates…' Netizens have also been reacting to the viral videos, stating that the clips are fake, and the person in the video is not Bill Gates.

"That’s not Bill Gates, and standing there he won’t be experiencing anything at all," wrote one user.

“Abe fake h , real nahi be kuch bhi post karte rehte views k liye" ( Its fake, its not real, they just post any video to get views), commented another Instagram user.