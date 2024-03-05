Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, two of the most influential people in the world, met at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. A photo of Bill and Mark hanging out in casual clothes became very popular and spread a lot on social media.

Now, the former CEO of Microsoft has shared a photo of him with Mark Zuckerberg. The Facebook CEO looks dapper in the photograph. He is wearing a jungle-print kurti. Mark wore that on the second day of the celebration.

It was a shirt by Rahul Mishra along with white pants and white shoes. It is a hand-embroidered ‘Sunderbans’ Tigress shirt, as per GQ India. His wife Priscilla Chan, on the other hand, chose a snakeskin dress from Balmain, costing ₹1.40 lakh.

“You’ve always been great at dressing for the occasion," Bill wrote in his Instagram post.

Gates, unlike Mark who chose a grand costume for the occasion, is seen in the photo in a plain green polo t-shirt with a black blazer and a grey pair of trousers.

Mark Zuckerberg’s costumes at Ambani bash

Mark Zuckerberg was seen wearing grand costumes at the pre-wedding celebration. He wore a black single-breasted jacket made with Japanese wool. The jacket with gold-tone jewelled Dragonfly applique costs around ₹5.80 lakh, GQ India reported.

Mark wore another Rahul Mishra later on. It was a hand-embroidered bundi worn over a kurta and silk trousers. He also wore an off-white sherwani with gold embroidery.

