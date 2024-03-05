Bill Gates congratulates Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, says Jamnagar pre-wedding event gave him excuse to...
Bill Gates, who was part of the star-studded pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for having us and giving us an excuse to catch up with old friends.” Read his full post here.
Microsoft Inc. co-founder Bill Gates took to social media on Tuesday to thank the Ambani family for inviting him to the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He said it was his first time attending a wedding celebration in India. "...it was incredible," he said in the post.