Microsoft Inc. co-founder Bill Gates took to social media on Tuesday to thank the Ambani family for inviting him to the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He said it was his first time attending a wedding celebration in India. "...it was incredible," he said in the post.

Gates, who was part of the star-studded gala, also wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for having us and giving us an excuse to catch up with old friends."

He also shared a few pictures from the mega pre-wedding celebrations. In the pictures, Gates was seen donning a shimmery waist-coat, paired with beige-coloured pants.

Bill Gates arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on March 1. He was among the global bigwigs such as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, Ivanka Trump, and several former Prime Ministers who attended billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son's special celebration.

The guest list also included former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

Eminent personalities like cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan also graced the mega event.

Anant Ambani, 28, is set to marry long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July. Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.

A three-day pre-wedding celebration kicked off on Friday, with some of the biggest names from across the world of entertainment and business descending on the sprawling Ambani estate in Jamnagar.

Several videos and pictures from the event went viral on social media. Electrifying performances by celebrities and other cute moments were among the highlights of the event. Festivities also included a special drone show, and a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

