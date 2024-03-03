Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, two tech moguls who have made a name for themselves in Silicon Valley by building their highly successful companies, were seen mingling with each other under festive circumstances at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The image of Zuckerberg and Gates meeting in Jamnagar, dressed in casual attire, caught the attention of the public and was widely shared on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began in Jamnagar on Friday, and many social media personalities from all walks of life were present, including industrialist Gautam Adani, Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee, and even Hollywood celebrities like Rihanna.

Bill Gates recently shared his excitement about attending his first Indian wedding. In an interaction with the Times of India, Gates said, "No (on if he had attended an Indian wedding in the past), I'm starting at the top. It'll be hard to go to another Indian wedding after this one. I know the family and actually organised my visit so that I could attend. I went and got fitted for clothes, so it'll be a fun thing to do,"

On the question of wearing Indian clothing for the Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding celebrations, Gates said, "Yeah absolutely. I didn’t think that was optional. I’ll join the spirit. I think there will be several events and I’ll be in great Indian clothing,

However, even before attending the star-studded pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the Microsoft co-founder has been making headlines in India. Gates recently met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by meetings with several union ministers, including Smriti Irani, S Jaishankhar, Mansukh Mandviya, Hardeep Singh Puri and others. Gates had garnered plenty of attention on social media after he posted a video of himself sipping tea made by Dolly Ahluwalia, popularly known as Dolly Chaiwala.

Netizens react to Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates' presence in Jamnagar: Reacting to the images of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg in Jamnagar, a user on X (previously Twitter) wrote, "If u r having trouble wid Meta, Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp u can find Mark Zuckerberg in Jamnagar, courtesy of Mukesh Bhai. And guess what? Bill Gates is also here to help wid any Microsoft issues! Take advantage of their visit to India and get yr tech problems sorted out!"

Yet other users found the funny side to Mark Zuckerberg attending an Indian wedding, noting that he was meeting the biggest revenue source for his companies. While some other users shared ‘3 Idiots’ inspired memes of the two entrepreneurs.

