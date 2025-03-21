Microsoft founder and United States billionaire Bill Gates has teased what seems like collaboration with Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in a viral video on Instagram.

The video, posted simply with the caption “A snack break before we get to work”, caused intrigue and interest on whether this would be a collaboration in the sports field, for charity or another initiative.

Bill Gates and Sachin Tendulkar: Charity, Sports, India Initiative? Instagram Post Shows… Notably, comments on the post have been closed, but we could draw a hint from the “collaborators” tagged, which included Bill Gates' official Instagram account, Sachin Tendulkar's official account, and the official Instagram accounts of the Bill Gates Foundation, Gates Foundation India and the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

This has built excitement about the announcement of a joint initiative by the tech billionaire-turned-philanthropist and India's beloved ‘Master Blaster’. At time of writing the post was viewed 2.9 million times and had 136,571 likes.

Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar Enjoy Vada Pav Snack | Watch Viral Video

‘Heading back to India, Chance to see…’ Another factor leading to the conclusion that this post is likely related to philantrophic endeavours is Bill Gates blogpost ahead of his India trip.

In a post last week titled ‘I’m heading back to India’, Bill Gates wrote that his third trip here in three years will “give me the chance to see what’s working, what’s changing, and what’s next—for India and the Gates Foundation”.

He also wrote that the Gates Foundation is marking its 25th anniversary and its Board of Trustees is meeting in the Global South for the first time, adding: “India is the right place for this milestone.”