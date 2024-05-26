Bill Gates shares Warren Buffett's time management tip: 'You don’t have to...'
This isn't the first time Bill Gates has appreciated the way Warren Buffett manages his time. In an interview with Bloomberg earlier, Gates, who was beside Warren Buffett as a guest, showed how empty Buffett’s calendar looked.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates shared a time management tip from Warren Buffett, which he said took too long for him to realise. He said he would have learnt about it sooner if only he had observed the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett is known for having an “intentionally light" calendar.