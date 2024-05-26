Microsoft founder Bill Gates shared a time management tip from Warren Buffett, which he said took too long for him to realise. He said he would have learnt about it sooner if only he had observed the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett is known for having an “intentionally light" calendar.

Bill Gates said that for success, one doesn't need to fill every second of their schedule.

In a post on Threads, Bill Gates posted an article titled ‘How to be Less Busy and More Happy’ by The Atlantic and said, “It took far too long for me to realize that you don’t have to fill every second of your schedule to be successful."

"In hindsight, it’s a lesson I could have learned a lot sooner had I taken more peeks at Warren Buffett’s intentionally light calendar," he added.

‘Give yourself time to read, think, and write’

This isn't the first time Bill Gates has appreciated the way Warren Buffett manages his time. In an interview with Bloomberg earlier, Bill Gates, who was beside Warren Buffett as a guest, showed how empty Buffett’s calendar looked.

“I remember Warren showing me his calendar. You know, I had every minute packed, and I thought that was the only way you could do things," he had told Bloomberg in the interview.

"And you know, the fact that he is so careful not to crowd yourself too much and give yourself time to read, think, and write," Gates added.

He had also explained how it is more about prioritising what’s really important.

“You control your time, and sitting and thinking may be a much higher priority. It's not a proxy of your seriousness that you've filled every minute in your schedule," Gates said.

To this, Buffett added, “People are going to want your time. It's the only thing you can't buy. I mean, I can buy anything I want, basically, but I can't buy time."

