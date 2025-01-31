As a teenager, Bill Gates would sneak out his bedroom window to code all night at a computer lab. At Harvard, he “could be awake for 36 hours at a stretch", trying to make room for studying as well as programming, the mogul tells in his personal memoirs "Source Code: My Beginnings".

A book review by the New York Times shares interesting excerpts from Bill Gates memoir. The report stated that in the memoir, Gates admits that his schedule “seemed extreme to my friends,” but like a lot of tech entrepreneurs, he is also evidently proud of it.

'If you truly were smart…' When Bill Gates was a child, he used to believe that “if you truly were smart, you’d be able to get an A with as little effort as possible.”

He hid the effort he put into school, just to seem “cool". He went so far as to procure two sets of textbooks, so that he could leave one set at school and waltz into tests as if he never deigned to do anything so dreary as study, the NYT report added.

“Reading a lot, being smart, showing an interest in what teachers said — those were considered girl things.”

“Source Code” highlights all the women who played a formative role in Gates’s coming of age — his mother, his Gami, his elementary-school teachers, the beloved librarian.

But when he gets to computers, the book describes a man’s world, the NYT review added.

‘Arrogance and anger' Bill Gates was a difficult child. His family struggled to understand why their son was socially awkward, often rude, and prone to obsessing over certain subjects while ignoring others. “If I were growing up today, I probably would be diagnosed on the autism spectrum,” Gates writes, as per the Telegraph.

Gates also struggled with arrogance and anger. The memoir recounts Gates "childhood battles with his parents over bad grades, seeing a therapist who helped him process his arrogance and anger, and getting precious access to a rare computer at his private school."