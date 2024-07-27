Bill Gates’s son-in-law Nayel Nassar to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, to represent Egypt in THIS event

Bill Gates's son-in-law Nayel Nassar will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics while representing Egypt. Nayel Nassar married Jennifer Gates in 2021

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Bill Gates's son-in-law Nayel Nassar will represent Egypt at the Paris Olympics 2024
Bill Gates’s son-in-law Nayel Nassar will represent Egypt at the Paris Olympics 2024(jenngatesnassar/ Instagram)

Billionaire Bill Gates's son-in-law, Nayel Nassar, is all set to compete in the equestrian jumping event on behalf of Egypt at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This will be the third Olympic participation by Nasser, who married Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of the former CEO of Microsoft, in 2021.

Also Read | Paris Olympic 2024: What if athletes competed in space? Watch NASA video to know

Nassar met Jennifer on the equestrian circuit years ago, and the two began dating in 2017. They got married in 2021 and became the parents of a daughter in 2023. The two recently announced that they are expecting another child soon.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Ambani, Musk and Arnault — big names at opening ceremony

Who is Nayel Nassar ?

An Egyptian American professional equestrian, Nayel Nassar, began his riding at the age of five and jumping at the age of ten. Nassar has also participated in several international equestrian events like International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) Show Jumping World Cup, ad FEI World Equestrian Games. The 33-year-old equestrian stood at 16th position at the team event in the Olympics 2021 and at 24th position in the individual event of Olympics 2021.

Also Read | 5 controversies at Paris Olympic 2024: From Hijab Ban to French rail ‘sabotage’

Melinda Gates sends wishes to Nassar ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Before the beginning of the Paris Olympics 2024, Nayel Nassar's mother-in-law, Melinda Gates extended her support for the equestrian on social media. In an Instagram post, the American philanthropist shared Nassar's photo with the caption, “So excited to watch you compete at the Olympics, @nayelnassar! I’m rooting for you.”

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Check India’s day 1 schedule; from men’s hockey to shooting

Nayel Nassar's wife and Bill Gates's daughter, Jennifer Gates, was born in 1996. She is the eldest of the three children, followed by Rory, 25, and daughter Phoebe, 21.

Bill and Melinda Gates separated in 2022 after nearly 27 years of their marriage. The two finalised their divorce in 2024. Despite being separated, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates continue to appear in public with kids. The Gates family's eldest child Jennifer is about to welcome another baby. Her sister, Phoebe, completed her human biology degree from Stanford University.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 02:34 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsBill Gates’s son-in-law Nayel Nassar to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, to represent Egypt in THIS event

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue