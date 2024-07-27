Billionaire Bill Gates's son-in-law, Nayel Nassar, is all set to compete in the equestrian jumping event on behalf of Egypt at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This will be the third Olympic participation by Nasser, who married Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of the former CEO of Microsoft, in 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nassar met Jennifer on the equestrian circuit years ago, and the two began dating in 2017. They got married in 2021 and became the parents of a daughter in 2023. The two recently announced that they are expecting another child soon.

Who is Nayel Nassar ? An Egyptian American professional equestrian, Nayel Nassar, began his riding at the age of five and jumping at the age of ten. Nassar has also participated in several international equestrian events like International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) Show Jumping World Cup, ad FEI World Equestrian Games. The 33-year-old equestrian stood at 16th position at the team event in the Olympics 2021 and at 24th position in the individual event of Olympics 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Melinda Gates sends wishes to Nassar ahead of Paris Olympics 2024 Before the beginning of the Paris Olympics 2024, Nayel Nassar's mother-in-law, Melinda Gates extended her support for the equestrian on social media. In an Instagram post, the American philanthropist shared Nassar's photo with the caption, “So excited to watch you compete at the Olympics, @nayelnassar! I’m rooting for you."

Nayel Nassar's wife and Bill Gates's daughter, Jennifer Gates, was born in 1996. She is the eldest of the three children, followed by Rory, 25, and daughter Phoebe, 21.

Bill and Melinda Gates separated in 2022 after nearly 27 years of their marriage. The two finalised their divorce in 2024. Despite being separated, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates continue to appear in public with kids. The Gates family's eldest child Jennifer is about to welcome another baby. Her sister, Phoebe, completed her human biology degree from Stanford University. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

