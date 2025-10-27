Billionaire businessman rubbishes work-life balance: Entrepreneurs react, ‘Burnout helps no one’

Billionaire Jimmy John Liautaud believes hard work separates successful business owners from others. Liautaud is the founder of Jimmy John’s sandwich chain. According to the 61-year-old, the concept of work-life balance for entrepreneurs is the biggest lie ever told. His remark came in a viral TikTok video.

According to the billionaire, anyone trying to build something from nothing has to give everything. They cannot expect limits or balance.

“There’s no such thing as work-life balance. When you’re going to squeeze lemonade out of horses, you’ve got to squeeze really, really hard. To create something from nothing, there is no such thing,” he said.

Liautaud’s comment has attracted comments from other entrepreneurs.

“Do I agree that being an entrepreneur is hard work? Yes. Do I agree that you can't have a work/life balance? No, that BS as well. Not every business owner is bent on being a billionaire, not everyone measures bragging rights in how many hours a week they work,” wrote Doug Winston, CEO - D&M Electrical Contracting.

“Hard work is definitely a key ingredient for success, but the idea that ‘there’s no such thing as work-life balance’ doesn’t fit everyone. For entrepreneurs, it’s true that the early stages demand relentless effort, but long-term overwork can lead to burnout and poor decision-making,” commented financial planner Fiona Menjli.

Bright Fedy Kulafe, who works in logistics, remarked, “Strong words from Jimmy John, while his grit and drive are undeniable, it’s also true that sustainable success often comes from knowing when to pause and recharge. The balance may look different for entrepreneurs, but burnout helps no one in the long run.”

Jimmy John Liautaud Net Worth Jimmy John Liautaud, who graduated second-to-last in his class, started his first sandwich shop in Charleston, Illinois, in 1983 at the age of 19. He used a $25,000 loan from his father. He spent the next 36 years gradually and carefully expanding his business.

For the first ten years, he opened and managed only ten outlets himself before expanding through franchising. His focused approach helped him build a billion-dollar company. Now, the sandwich chain has stores in more than 2,600 locations across 45 US states.