Billy Gardell, well-known for Bob Hearts Abishola, reveals why weight loss surgery ‘probably saved’ his life

Billy Gardell has opened up about the health struggles that led him to undergo bariatric surgery, saying the procedure “probably saved” his life after he developed type 2 diabetes and faced other health concerns.

Actor and comedian Billy Gardell reveals how bariatric surgery saved his life The 57-year-old actor, best known for starring in Mike & Molly and Bob Hearts Abishola, discussed his weight loss during a recent appearance on the Breaking Bread podcast. Gardell said he had reached a point where his health could no longer be ignored.

Before undergoing surgery, Gardell said he had developed type 2 diabetes along with cholesterol and heart-related issues. His weight had also made physical activity increasingly difficult.

“You can't outrun those,” Gardell said, referring to the health problems. He recalled that his doctor eventually told him he had to do something about his health.

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The actor said a knee injury became another turning point because he could no longer walk for exercise. That was when he decided he needed to take more drastic action.

“I got to the point where I hurt my knee and I couldn't even walk for exercise, and I was like, I have to do something drastic,” he said, according to Fox News. “So I got the surgery, and it's been a couple years now and I probably saved my life.”

Why was the surgery needed? Gardell underwent bariatric surgery in 2021 and has since lost more than 150 pounds. Parade reported that he has lost around 150 pounds, while Gardell has previously discussed losing about 173 pounds during his transformation.

He also said his type 2 diabetes is now gone and that he is no longer taking medication. Gardell explained that maintaining the weight loss still requires discipline, particularly when it comes to food.

He has previously stressed that surgery was not a simple solution. In a 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gardell described bariatric surgery as “just the beginning” and said consistency was important in maintaining his progress.

The actor has also spoken about how his family motivated him to make changes. In his latest interview, he said his wife, Patty Knight, and their son, William, were important reasons for wanting to improve his health.

Gardell has said his weight once reached 379 pounds. By December 2025, he told People that he generally maintained a weight between 210 and 215 pounds through diet and exercise.

For Gardell, the changes have also meant being able to enjoy everyday activities that had previously become difficult, including hiking with his wife and shopping for clothes more easily.

Billy Gardell's famous roles and career Billy Gardell began his career as a stand-up comedian before moving into television and film, eventually becoming best known for his role as Chicago police officer Mike Biggs in the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly, which ran from 2010 to 2016 alongside Melissa McCarthy.

He later starred as Bob Wheeler in Bob Hearts Abishola, another CBS sitcom created by Chuck Lorre, which ran from 2019 to 2024. Gardell has also appeared in shows including Yes, Dear, My Name Is Earl, Young Sheldon, The Practice, Monk, Desperate Housewives and Sun Records, in which he played Colonel Tom Parker.

His film credits include Bad Santa, You, Me and Dupree, Avenging Angelo, Jersey Boys and Undrafted. He has also lent his voice to projects including Family Guy and Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas Special