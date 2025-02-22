Birthday celebration turns into nightmare: Woman suffers burns as balloons explode

Blowing out candles on birthdays is a common tradition. But, what if a balloon blows up in your face right at that moment?

A woman's birthday celebration turned into a nightmare after a balloon exploded, causing burns to her face. The balloon, purportedly filled with gas, went up in flames after it caught fire from a candle placed on the woman's birthday cake.

The woman shrieked loudly after the incident, visibly scared by the unforeseen mishap.

‘Very scary…’ Several netizens have been reacting to the ‘scary’ incident, after a video of the same circulated on social media.

“Very scary, risk of face burns,” commented one social media user, reacting to the video.

“I'm afraid of balloons for the rest of my life,” wrote another user.

“When I was a kid, I got a normal balloon. I remember that my eyelashes were burnt,” added a third social media user.

Similar incidents in the past In 2023, a seven-year-old girl, Alexandra Kelly, died while popping birthday balloons that her mother got for her birthday decoration.

The girl's mother shared about the incident on Facebook. She explained that she had purchased a giant number 7 balloon along with 10 other Roblox-themed latex balloons for her daughter’s seventh birthday.

“I thought for a second that she fell asleep but then noticed [that the] balloon was around her head. I quickly removed the balloon, called 911 and began CPR right away. I asked the 911 operators to remind me of the steps of CPR because it had been so long since my last certification and I didn't want to mess up,” the mother further added in her post.

Girl dies after eating birthday cake Last year, a 10-year-old girl from Punjab tragically died from food poisoning after eating her birthday cake. Her special day turned into a nightmare after she consumed the contaminated cake.

The girl, identified as Manvi, was a resident of Patiala and had ordered the cake online from a nearby bakery on March 24.