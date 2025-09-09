‘Birthday twin, trophy twin’: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka celebrate US Open win with viral video; netizens cheer

‘Birthday twin and trophy twin’ Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka celebrated their US Open win with a viral Instagram Reel, and the fans are loving it.

Carlos and Aryna share the same birth date, May 5, and coincidentally, both won the US Open 2025. This prompted the tennis stars to groove with their trophies on “Twin, where have you been” from Muni Long's viral ‘Made for Me’ song.

Aryna Sabalenka shared the viral reel with Carlos Alcaraz alongside the caption: “Birthday twin and US Open trophy twin. May 5th must be a really lucky birthday to have…”

“I still don’t know what I did,” Carlos replied.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how fans reacted: Fans cheered on the champions and quipped that the video was “amazing”.

“Love you both. well deserved my favs,” said a fan.

Another added, “More of this please”

“Winning and twinning,” exclaimed another. “You Guys are the Best!” one said.

“This is the best champions video ever,” a fan said.

One fan called it, “Outstanding!” while another said, “HAHAHA omg so iconic.”

Several fans noted that Carlos looked more stressed about the video than he was during the final match. “Carlitos is more stressed about this video than the final.”

“Too much talent off the court too,” US Open's official account commented.

About the tennis stars With the win in the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz officially returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time in two years, replacing Jannik Sinner.

“When you achieve the goals you set up (for) yourself at the beginning of the year, it feels amazing,” the 22-year-old from Spain said after winning his second title at Flushing Meadows and his sixth Grand Slam trophy. “For me,” he said, “(to) achieve that once again ... is a dream.”

Carlos Alcaraz moved up from No. 2 and swapped places with Sinner by virtue of a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over him in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. Sinner had held No. 1 since making his debut there in June 2024, a 65-week stay.

Aryna Sabalenka beat Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (3) to become the first repeat champion at the US Open since Serena Williams won three in a row from 2012-14.

The 27-year-old from Belarus, who has held the No. 1 ranking throughout the year, leads the WTA Tour with 56 wins.