'Biryani is dinner, not consent': Zomato breaks silence on viral ‘ ₹370’ screenshot

Food delivery platform Zomato has publicly denied any connection to a viral screenshot that appeared to show a notification referencing the ongoing " ₹370 biryani" controversy, which has sparked widespread discussions around dating, consent and entitlement on social media.

As the debate continues to dominate online conversations, the company took to X to clarify that the screenshot circulating under its name was fabricated.

Zomato Calls Viral Screenshot Fake In a post shared on X, Zomato issued what it described as "An important clarification."

The company accompanied the statement with a black graphic carrying a clear message:

"Biryani is dinner, not consent."

Zomato further stated:

“The screenshot of the distasteful notification you may have seen with our name is fake. We did not write or send it.”

The clarification came after social media users widely shared a screenshot purportedly showing a notification from the food delivery platform. The message in the image read:

"Biryani bhejdu? ₹ 370 ki hai bas" The screenshot quickly gained traction online, particularly as brands, influencers, celebrities and even public institutions began weighing in on the controversy that has dominated social media over the past several days.

By directly addressing the image, Zomato sought to make it clear that the notification was not created, approved or distributed by the company.

View full Image View full Image Zomato Rejects Viral ' ₹ 370 Biryani' Notification Claim

How The ₹ 370 Biryani Controversy Began The debate traces its roots to a crowdwork segment from comedian Pranit More's stand-up show.

In the now-viral clip, an audience member recounted a dating experience involving a plate of chicken biryani costing ₹370. During the interaction, he suggested that spending money on the meal entitled him to something in return from the woman he had taken out on a date.

The audience member said:

"Maine kaha ki ₹370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi."

The remark triggered immediate backlash across social media platforms, with many users describing it as misogynistic and criticising the transactional view it appeared to promote regarding relationships and consent.

Debate Expands Beyond The Viral Clip What began as criticism of a single comment soon evolved into a larger public discussion.

Social media platforms were flooded with memes, parody posts, commentary videos and reactions from content creators. Several brands also found themselves being tagged in conversations related to the controversy, leading to the circulation of edited images and fabricated screenshots, including the one now addressed by Zomato.

The controversy also had real-world consequences.

The audience member whose remarks sparked the debate reportedly lost his job after the clip went viral. Meanwhile, comedian Pranit More faced criticism for laughing during the interaction and for sharing the clip online instead of challenging the statement.

More later issued a public apology, acknowledging that he should have responded differently.

'Biryani Is Dinner, Not Consent' Over the past few days, the phrase "Biryani is dinner, not consent" has emerged as one of the defining messages associated with the controversy.

The slogan has been widely shared by social media users seeking to emphasise a central point repeatedly raised throughout the debate: that paying for a meal does not create an obligation, expectation or entitlement to intimacy.

Influencers, internet personalities and members of the public have echoed similar sentiments while discussing dating culture, consent and personal boundaries.

With the controversy continuing to generate reactions online, Zomato's clarification appears aimed at ensuring that users do not mistake fabricated content for official communication from the platform.