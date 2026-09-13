Biscuitville, tiny Southern breakfast chain, beats McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A for America’s top breakfast spot

Biscuitville may be far smaller than McDonald’s or Chick-fil-A, but when it comes to breakfast, the Southern chain continues to win over American diners.

The family-owned restaurant has been named the nation’s best fast-food breakfast for the fourth consecutive year in the 2026 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. It secured the top position ahead of much larger competitors, with McDonald’s ranking fourth and Chick-fil-A fifth. Burger King and Wendy’s followed in sixth and seventh place respectively.

Biscuitville is America's new favourite breakfast spot What makes the result particularly striking is Biscuitville’s relatively small footprint. The chain recently opened its 90th restaurant and operates only in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. By comparison, the national brands it beat have locations across the United States and serve vastly larger customer bases.

Biscuitville chief marketing officer Kristie Mitchell told Fox News Digital that the latest recognition was a reflection of the employees who prepare the food every morning, as well as the ingredients and cooking methods used by the company.

The chain’s approach is deliberately different from the efficiency-driven model often associated with fast food.

Its biscuits are made from scratch every 15 minutes using a three-ingredient family recipe that, according to Mitchell, was passed down from the founder’s grandmother. The restaurants also hand-crack eggs, while the company says food does not arrive partially cooked simply to be finished in the kitchen.

That means more preparation and more labour behind the scenes, even though customers still expect their breakfast to arrive quickly, particularly when ordering through a drive-thru.

For Mitchell, that extra effort is central to why customers keep returning. “We have no microwaves. There’s no instant anything in our kitchens,” she told Fox News Digital.

A breakfast built around familiarity Biscuitville’s menu extends beyond its signature biscuits. Customers can order bacon, egg and cheese biscuits, fried chicken biscuits, grits, hash browns and country gravy, along with pancakes and other breakfast options.

The company also highlights locally sourced ingredients and partnerships with family-owned suppliers, including its eggs, chicken and bacon. Mitchell said the combination of those ingredients with scratch preparation helps distinguish the chain in an increasingly crowded breakfast market.

But the appeal may not be entirely about what is on the plate.

Southern breakfast has a strong association with comfort and family traditions, and that is something Biscuitville believes can connect with customers even if they did not grow up in the South.

Mitchell said the company regularly receives feedback from customers comparing its biscuits with those made by their grandmothers. That sense of familiarity, she suggested, can make the meal feel like more than a quick stop for food.

“I think it’s bigger than just the biscuit,” Mitchell said. “It’s all the things that go between that biscuit.”

The idea appears to be resonating. USA Today’s 10Best contest saw Biscuitville chosen by readers after it was included among 20 nominees in the fast-food breakfast category. The public voting process ran for four weeks before the winners were announced on July 15. Biscuitville also placed third in the separate Best Regional Fast Food category.

The company, which was founded in 1966, has said it eventually hopes to expand into states such as Tennessee and Georgia. For now, however, its focus remains on growing within its existing markets.