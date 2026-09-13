Biscuitville, tiny Southern breakfast chain, beats McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A for America’s top breakfast spot

Biscuitville may be far smaller than McDonald’s or Chick-fil-A, but when it comes to breakfast, the Southern chain continues to win over American diners.

The family-owned restaurant has been named the nation’s best fast-food breakfast for the fourth consecutive year in the 2026 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. It secured the top position ahead of much larger competitors, with McDonald’s ranking fourth and Chick-fil-A fifth. Burger King and Wendy’s followed in sixth and seventh place respectively.

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Biscuitville is America's new favourite breakfast spot What makes the result particularly striking is Biscuitville’s relatively small footprint. The chain recently opened its 90th restaurant and operates only in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. By comparison, the national brands it beat have locations across the United States and serve vastly larger customer bases.

Biscuitville chief marketing officer Kristie Mitchell told Fox News Digital that the latest recognition was a reflection of the employees who prepare the food every morning, as well as the ingredients and cooking methods used by the company.

The chain’s approach is deliberately different from the efficiency-driven model often associated with fast food.

Its biscuits are made from scratch every 15 minutes using a three-ingredient family recipe that, according to Mitchell, was passed down from the founder’s grandmother. The restaurants also hand-crack eggs, while the company says food does not arrive partially cooked simply to be finished in the kitchen.

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That means more preparation and more labour behind the scenes, even though customers still expect their breakfast to arrive quickly, particularly when ordering through a drive-thru.

For Mitchell, that extra effort is central to why customers keep returning. “We have no microwaves. There’s no instant anything in our kitchens,” she told Fox News Digital.

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A breakfast built around familiarity Biscuitville’s menu extends beyond its signature biscuits. Customers can order bacon, egg and cheese biscuits, fried chicken biscuits, grits, hash browns and country gravy, along with pancakes and other breakfast options.

The company also highlights locally sourced ingredients and partnerships with family-owned suppliers, including its eggs, chicken and bacon. Mitchell said the combination of those ingredients with scratch preparation helps distinguish the chain in an increasingly crowded breakfast market.

But the appeal may not be entirely about what is on the plate.

Southern breakfast has a strong association with comfort and family traditions, and that is something Biscuitville believes can connect with customers even if they did not grow up in the South.

Mitchell said the company regularly receives feedback from customers comparing its biscuits with those made by their grandmothers. That sense of familiarity, she suggested, can make the meal feel like more than a quick stop for food.

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“I think it’s bigger than just the biscuit,” Mitchell said. “It’s all the things that go between that biscuit.”

The idea appears to be resonating. USA Today’s 10Best contest saw Biscuitville chosen by readers after it was included among 20 nominees in the fast-food breakfast category. The public voting process ran for four weeks before the winners were announced on July 15. Biscuitville also placed third in the separate Best Regional Fast Food category.

The company, which was founded in 1966, has said it eventually hopes to expand into states such as Tennessee and Georgia. For now, however, its focus remains on growing within its existing markets.

That limited footprint has not stopped the chain from competing with America’s biggest fast-food names. If anything, its latest award suggests that a breakfast built around fresh preparation, familiar flavours and regional identity can still stand out in a market dominated by national chains.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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