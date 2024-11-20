A wedding in Siddhartnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral as guests showered the groom with ₹ 20 lakh in cash. Videos show attendees on rooftops and machinery, throwing bundles of notes

A video of a marriage in Uttar Pradesh has taken the internet by storm. During the celebration, wedding guests were seen showering the groom with notes amounting to ₹20 lakh.

The viral video of the wedding in UP's Siddarthnagar provides a glimpse of madness around extravagant spending during the occasion. Several users shared the video on Instagram and X and expressed their shock.

In the video, shared by Neetu Khandelwal on X, wedding guests, possibly from groom's side could be seen climbing on the buildings and showering notes upon the groom. Several villagers can be seen collecting the cash from ground.

Mint couldn't verify the exact date, time and location of the video.

The video sparked hilarious reactions from social media users who even declared the groom to be a “Bitcoin trader". Another user called him “a friend of Elon Musk". A few other users criticised the act and called it a mere “show off"

"Must be a bitcoin trader [sic]", commented a user.

“He might be a friend of Elon Musk [sic]" read another comment.

“Why people do such stupid stuff, when they can do some good deeds if they have excess money!![sic]," commented a user on the post.

"Jail bhejo aese logo ko kisi gareeb ki madad krdete kya ho jata [sic]," commented another user in a social media post with this video.

“WTF There is so much poverty around and yet they are numb to others suffering [sic]."

According to NDTV, the marriage was of Afzal and Arman and the guests were from the groom's side. During the wedding procession, a few wedding guests climbed the nearby houses and threw notes of various denominations, including ₹100, ₹200 and even ₹500, in the air.

As guests continued showering notes on the groom, villagers attempted to collect the cash from the ground and even the notes flying in the air.