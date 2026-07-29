Bitten by monkey at Taj Mahal, taken to hospital by e-rickshaw: South Korean tourist's ordeal | Watch

A South Korean tourist was injured after being bitten by a monkey near the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday. The incident has drawn attention after an ambulance allegedly failed to reach the site for nearly an hour despite being called immediately, prompting officials to shift the injured visitor to a private hospital in an e-rickshaw.

The tourist, identified as 36-year-old Kim Mihye, sustained injuries to her arm near the Eastern Gate of the Taj Mahal. After receiving first aid at the monument's primary health centre, she was taken to a nearby private hospital in a battery-operated vehicle, Money Control reported.

Videos of the incident have since surfaced on social media, showing the injured tourist clutching her bleeding arm as locals escorted her to a nearby dispensary for treatment.

Monkey Attacked Tourist Outside Eastern Gate According to officials, Kim Mihye and her husband had arrived at the Taj Mahal after booking their tickets online, Moneycontrol reported.

The couple had reached the monument's Eastern Gate to collect the complimentary shoe covers and bottled water provided to foreign visitors holding special entry tickets.

Officials said Kim was waiting outside while her husband collected the items when a monkey allegedly attacked and bit her on the elbow, causing significant bleeding.

Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), deployed at the entrance, responded immediately and called for an ambulance.

She was administered first aid at the Taj Mahal's primary health centre while waiting to be shifted to a hospital.

Tourist Shifted To Hospital In E-Rickshaw According to officials, the ambulance did not reach the site for nearly an hour despite being informed about the emergency, the publication reported.

With medical transport delayed, officials arranged a battery-operated vehicle, commonly known as an e-rickshaw, to take Kim Mihye to a nearby private hospital for further treatment.

An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official confirmed there had been a delay in the ambulance reaching the monument.

"There was a delay in the ambulance reaching the spot after being called. A letter has been written to the Chief Medical Officer in this regard," the official said.

ASI Reports Delay To Chief Medical Officer Senior Conservation Assistant Qalandar said the ASI team reached the location immediately after receiving information about the incident.

According to him, the health department's ambulance was contacted without delay, but the driver allegedly failed to reach the Taj Mahal for nearly an hour.

Qalandar said the delay was treated as a serious lapse. He added that a report had been prepared against the ambulance driver and forwarded to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Agra, seeking appropriate action.

Monkey Menace Around Taj Mahal Under Spotlight Again

The incident has also renewed concerns over the growing presence of monkeys around the Taj Mahal complex.

According to Qalandar, the ASI had written to the Agra Municipal Corporation around a month ago regarding the increasing number of monkeys and stray dogs within the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

He said the civic body had been requested to capture and remove the animals to minimise the risk to visitors.

However, according to the ASI official, no effective action had been taken so far.