Bittu Tabahi’s Ajnar River clean-up earned him a Dutch job offer; but what’s his next mission? Details here

Bittu Tabahi, the 21-year-old student, who spent months cleaning the heavily polluted Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh largely by himself, is now looking to expand his efforts across the country.

Tabahi, whose real name is Surendra Singh Choudhry, has asked people on social media to suggest which state he should visit next as he continues his mission to clean polluted rivers and public spaces.

Advertisement

His latest appeal came in an Instagram video posted after he received a job offer from The Ocean Cleanup, the organisation founded by Dutch environmentalist Boyan Slat.

What did Bittu Tabahi say in his latest video? In the video, Bittu thanked his followers for standing by him during his clean-up journey and announced that he now wanted to take his work to other parts of India.

"You guys have supported me a lot through this journey of cleaning rivers," Bittu said in the video.

He then disclosed that he had received a job offer from The Ocean Cleanup before explaining his plans to work in different parts of the country.

"I would like to visit different states now to clean up there as well."

Advertisement

Bittu then asked his followers to decide where he should head next.

"I just wanted to ask you guys, which state should I come to and clean up next?"

He accompanied the video with the caption, “Which state should I come to first?”

Also Read | Who Is Bittu Tabahi? How A River Cleanup Led To A Job Offer From The Netherlands

Which states did people suggest? Bittu's question quickly turned the comments section into a list of places where users wanted him to continue his clean-up campaign.

Several people suggested Bihar, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra, while others recommended their own states and regions.

Advertisement

Bittu had spent several months removing plastic, discarded waste and other rubbish from the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh. He also worked on cleaning areas surrounding the river, documenting his efforts on social media.

His work attracted considerable attention because he largely undertook the initiative without the backing of a major government campaign or an established environmental organisation.

Also Read | Bittu Tabahi hits back at Dhruv Rathee for criticising MP CM meeting

Instead, Bittu used his own resources to arrange basic supplies and repeatedly returned to the polluted river to clear the accumulated waste.

Why did Bittu's work go viral? Alongside the clean-up, Bittu regularly shared photographs and videos showing the condition of the river before and after his efforts.

The visual transformation helped highlight the impact of sustained clean-up work and drew attention to his largely individual effort. His journey eventually reached Boyan Slat, the Dutch founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup.

Advertisement

The organisation works on tackling plastic pollution in oceans and rivers, and Bittu's efforts ultimately led to the job offer that he recently revealed on social media.

Now, with people from across India suggesting destinations, Bittu appears ready to take his clean-up mission beyond Madhya Pradesh.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Bittu Tabahi’s Ajnar River clean-up earned him a Dutch job offer; but what’s his next mission? Details here