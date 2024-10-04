Bizarre: Ant crawls inside laptop screen; netizens bombard with crazy advice: ‘Use laxman rekha’

A viral video of an ant crawling inside laptop screens has left internet users scratching their heads. The video was widely shared on social media on Thursday and has garnered nearly 4 lakh views. Several users found it hard to believe and questioned whether it was a prank to trick others.

Sharing an update about the insect roaming inside the laptop, the user said, “I can’t see it now, but maybe it’s still in there. There’s no way to get it out.” In the video, people can see a tiny insect, which appears to be crawling on the screen. However, the insect remains unaffected when the user touches the laptop screen.

The video, shared by user named Aditya, has sparked numerous reactions with many giving their own logic about the presence of the ant inside laptop screen. Many users bombarded the comments section with insane pieces of advice which may leave a person laughing out loud.

A social media user, Akash Manohar, claimed facing a similar situation with his laptop and wrote, "Most likely it did not go into screen. This insect is most likely an egg that was in the screen during manufacturing. The heat generated during laptop use helped it hatch. I had the same issue around 2020. Had to fight with Apple Support in India to get the screen replaced for free. They tried to blame it on me lol.

Another user advised, “increase the brightness to max”.

“Bro use lakshman rekha on screen. works awesome with ants,” wrote another user.

“@MicrosoftvApple apple lost stability so much that they took bugs seriously [sic],” read another comment.

“Give to Gopi bahu. She will wash it out,” commented another user in reference to a viral scene from a Hindi daily soap, “Saath Nibhana Sathiya”

“apple has inbuilt antvirus [sic]”

“Hit it with the cursor! [sic]”