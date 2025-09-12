Bizarre! Canadian man caught drunk driving in toy Barbie Jeep, arrested

Police in Canada found themselves in an unusual situation recently when they pulled over a man cruising down 15th Avenue, near Nicholson Street, in a toy-sized pink Barbie Jeep. The incident happened in Prince George, leaving social media in disbelief.

Canadian man caught drunk driving in toy Barbie Jeep According to a report of CBC News Canada, it happened during an already hectic day for first responders when firefighters were tackling a major downtown blaze and officers were probing motor vehicle crashes. Identified as Kasper Lincoln, a man was seen behind the tiny wheel in aviator sunglasses, stealing the spotlight on the road and the internet.

Photos and videos of him went viral on social media, sparking disbelief and laughter.

Watch:

Kasper Lincoln on being arrested Talking to the news portal later, Lincoln admitted his ride was spontaneous.

“I was going to get a slurpee with a buddy, but I got lazy,” he said. “So I borrowed my roommate’s kid’s car. I’d never driven it before.”

Witnesses described the surreal scene as Lincoln made his way near a construction zone before entering an open lane.

“He was going maybe three miles per hour, hugging the curb,” said onlooker Summer Caron, who filmed police handcuffing him. “I couldn’t believe they were actually arresting him.”

Another witness, Nikita Morgan, recalled joking with him mid-commute. “I rolled down my window and told him, ‘Don’t let ’em catch you riding dirty,’”, referring to a popular hip-hop song.

Lincoln, however, maintained he wasn’t a danger to anyone on the street.

“For most of it, I was on the sidewalk,” he said. “I only moved to the road because of the construction lane. The cops told me people were calling 911, saying I was in the middle of the street, but that’s not how it happened.”

Why was Kasper Lincoln arrested? However, the Police say otherwise.

RCMP officers determined Lincoln was driving with a suspended license and appeared impaired. Reportedly, two breath tests confirmed he was over the legal alcohol limit. He was arrested for prohibited driving and hit with a 90-day roadside driving ban.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a Barbie car,” said RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kris Clark. “If it’s motorised, it counts as a vehicle. It needs a license and insurance.”

As per reports, even toy cars, e-scooters, and even electric skateboards, if motorised, fall under the Motor Vehicle Act of the country.

Lincoln, who reportedly has a history of run-ins with police, took the ordeal in stride. “This is probably the most hilarious arrest I’ve ever had,” he said. “I was just living my best life out there.”

Despite the legal trouble, the incident has gained a lot of attention on social media, mostly with playful reactions. It also sparked a meme fest online.