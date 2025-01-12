In a bizarre incident at a Russian airport, a woman allegedly stepped on to a luggage conveyor belt assuming it to be the main entrance path to the airplane. As soon as she got on it, she tumbled and went along for a ten-minute ride. The video of the incident has gone viral online.
According to reports, the incident occurred when a senior citizen from Vladikavkaz, Russia, went to the airport to travel. While the rest of her family was waiting at the baggage area, the old-age lady thought that the conveyor belt for luggage was the main entrance point to get inside the airplane.
As soon as anyone could notice, she got on it and went along. Later, she was found with bags, and the airport officials managed to rescue her without any serious injuries. Mint couldn't independently confirm the exact location or time of the incident which has been widely shared on social media.