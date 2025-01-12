In a bizarre moment, a woman ended up on a luggage conveyor belt after she assumed it to be the main entrance to her flight.

In a bizarre incident at a Russian airport, a woman allegedly stepped on to a luggage conveyor belt assuming it to be the main entrance path to the airplane. As soon as she got on it, she tumbled and went along for a ten-minute ride. The video of the incident has gone viral online.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a senior citizen from Vladikavkaz, Russia, went to the airport to travel. While the rest of her family was waiting at the baggage area, the old-age lady thought that the conveyor belt for luggage was the main entrance point to get inside the airplane.