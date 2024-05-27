Everyone wants tasty and delicious food when they are in India's capital. But when people want to eat something that may help them lose weight, they avoid oily delicacies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, a popular restaurant is using a marketing strategy that would benefit both the owner and the people, but in a weird way. Delhi's Gopal Ji recently claimed that eating their 'chole bhature' would help their customers lose weight and live a healthy lifestyle.

Sharing the glimpses, a social media user named Aditya Worah took to X and wrote, "Only in Delhi can you expect this. Eat Chole Bhature, Lose Weight, Reduce Diseases."

Here's the tweet:

Soon after he shared a post in X, it became viral and garnered 47.5K views. Also people started commenting on it.

Here are few comments: Alok Sharma wrote, "None of these sentences are interrelated, what they are saying is - Eat Chhole Bhature. (But you should also) Lose Weight and reduce diseases."

Ram Mittal said, "Bakwaas taste"

Nithik KK commented, "This is exactly how various brands Market by saying 100% natural and organic with no side effects. Whereas in reality millions risk their life by consuming toxic concoctions."

Another social media user wrote, “Mann ko Jo Khushi milti hai plus chole bhature+lassi ke baad jo neend ati hai, anxiety etc. thodi to kum hoti hai."

Vikash Mittal said, "I have been eating at this place since I was in my 6th grade. uss samay ek plate 7 Rs. ki aati thi, aur ab 120 ki ho chuki hai! But, best chhole bhature hain!"

Someone commented, “How? Like by dying??"

Bipin Yadao Khaire wrote, "His inspiration Ramdev baba patanjali."

Steemsaj commented, "Looks like Modi ki guarantee (sic)"

Kaleen Bhaiya commented, "Ayurvedic Chole Bhature"

"Dead people do not gain weight or fall sick!" wrote, Dheeraj.

