BJP MP Tejasvi Surya set to tie the knot with Chennai-based singer: Report

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya is set to tie the knot with Sivasri Skanda Prasad who is a well-known classical singer from Chennai.

According to reports, the wedding ceremony is likely to take place in a few month in Bengaluru.

However, there is no official announcement by the Bangalore South MP .

According to NewsFirstPrime, Sivasree is a graduate in Bioengineering from Sastra University, and holds MA degree in Bharatanatyam from Chennai University.

Another report said that Sivasree has also lent her voice to a song in the Kannada version of “Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2."

Shivasree also has a YouTube channel with over 2 lakh subscribers.

In January 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Sivasri Skanda Prasad.