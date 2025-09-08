BJP MP Tejasvi Surya takes on Milind Soman in epic push-up face-off — who wins? | Watch

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya locked horns with supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman in a unique push-up challenge during the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)’s nationwide fitness and social awareness initiative — the 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign on Sunday. The video of the challenge is now circulating widely on social media.

"Today, the members of the Yuva Morcha had a push-up challenge with Milind, and all of them appeared to be quite fit. This is a message for the young India to be fit, to be focused on their health, and most importantly, to be away from drugs," Surya told ANI.

Milind Soman Appointed Campaign Ambassador Soman was also announced as the ambassador for the campaign, which coincides with the celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17. Surya praised Soman, calling him the perfect choice for promoting fitness and self-reliance.

"When I was in high school, I was largely following the fitness achievements of Milind Soman. He is the fittest Indian today and a big example and role model for young Indians to be fit and self-reliant. I requested him to attend the event two days ago, and he immediately agreed," Surya said.

Milind Soman Backs 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' Soman, along with Surya and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, was present at the launch. He expressed his delight at being part of the campaign, emphasizing its message of making India free from addiction.

"It is a gift to PM Modi on his birthday. The run will take place on September 21, and the idea is to get 1 million Indians running on the day. The move is unprecedented and something that has never happened before. It has a great theme and sends the message of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat', which means we still have to continue our fight against drugs at every level to ensure that the youth in the country can contribute to the highest level," Soman told the media.