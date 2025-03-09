Tejasvi Surya, BJP member of Parliament from Bengaluru South, recently got married to renowned Carnatic singer and Bharatanatyam dancer Sivasri Skandaprasad. Their wedding reception is being held on Sunday.

On Saturday, the BJP leader urged the well-wishers not to bring flowers and dry fruits as gifts to the reception.

He added that 85% of wedding flowers and bouquets are discarded within 24 hours.

In a post on social media platform X, Tejasvi Surya said: “Dear well-wishers, Sivasri & I are eagerly looking forward to see you all at our wedding reception tomorrow. However, we have a request. - In the 1 crore+ weddings that take place annually in India, 85% of wedding flowers & bouquets are discarded within 24 hours after the event. - And 300,000 kg of dry fruits from weddings are left behind annually. The potential charity value of such bouquets and dry fruits stands at ₹315 crore annually. With this in mind, we request you to please avoid bringing floral bouquets or dry fruits on this occasion.”

At the reception, special arrangements have been put in place for the easy access of senior citizens and blind people, Surya also said.

“Special arrangements have also been made for the easy access of senior citizens and Divyang. We look forward to receiving your wholesome blessings tomorrow from 11 am at Vruksha, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru,” he said.

Surya tied the knot with Skandaprasad on Thursday.

The wedding was held traditionally amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

Several top BJP leaders including party's state president BY Vijayendra, Union ministers V Somanna and Arjun Ram Meghwal, as well as other BJP MPs and MLAs attended the ceremony and blessed the couple.

Recently the 34-year-old MP and the classical singer were seen at spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram, seeking his blessings.