Nitin Gadkari overwhelmed by granddaughters’ visit to Delhi; posts video of ’unexpected joy’ | Watch

  The 66-year-old parliamentarian posted a 55-second-long video on social media where his granddaughters could be seen getting out of a vehicle along with his wife, Kanchan Gadkari.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
First Published05:29 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari hugging his granddaughters at his Delhi residence.
Nitin Gadkari hugging his granddaughters at his Delhi residence.(X/@nitin_gadkari)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari shared a video showing his granddaughters visiting him on 8 June.

The 66-year-old parliamentarian posted a 55-second video on social media showing his granddaughters getting out of a vehicle along with his wife, Kanchan Gadkari, at his Delhi residence.

ALSO READ: Nagpur, Maharashtra Election Results 2024: BJP’s Nitin Gadkari wins with lead of 1.3 lakh votes, retains 3rd term

Following this, the granddaughters ran straight to Nitin Gadkari which he termed as 'unexpected joy'. Gadkari could be seen hugging his granddaughters in the video.

He captioned the video, “Unexpected joy.. granddaughters' visit brightened my day.”

On June 4, Nitin Gadkari won from the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat by defeating his nearest Congress rival Vikas Thakre by a margin of 1,37,603 votes. Gadkari received 6,55,027 votes, while Thakre got 5,17,424 votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Election results 2024: Full list of winners in Lok Sabha election

After winning the elections, he took to X and thanked the voters for giving him another chance.

Gadkari wrote in Marathi, "Heartfelt thanks to the voters of Nagpur! It is because of your love and your faith that this victory has been achieved. Will always remain committed for the overall development of Nagpur. Always striving to make Nagpur a place in the list of developed cities of the country. Your love and your faith is my greatest strength. Thanks again! (Sic)"

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi touches Constitution book to forehead, says ‘every moment of my life is dedicated to…’

Gadkari had been Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways under the Narendra Modi government for the past 10 years since 2014. he is expected to hold the same portfolio in the new Narendra Modi government. 

