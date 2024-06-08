Nitin Gadkari overwhelmed by granddaughters’ visit to Delhi; posts video of ’unexpected joy’ | Watch

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari shared a video showing his granddaughters visiting him on 8 June.

The 66-year-old parliamentarian posted a 55-second video on social media showing his granddaughters getting out of a vehicle along with his wife, Kanchan Gadkari, at his Delhi residence.

Following this, the granddaughters ran straight to Nitin Gadkari which he termed as 'unexpected joy'. Gadkari could be seen hugging his granddaughters in the video.

He captioned the video, “Unexpected joy.. granddaughters' visit brightened my day.”

Unexpected joy.. granddaughters' visit brightened my day! pic.twitter.com/fxl1bgTwEq — Nitin Gadkari (मोदी का परिवार) (@nitin_gadkari) June 8, 2024

On June 4, Nitin Gadkari won from the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat by defeating his nearest Congress rival Vikas Thakre by a margin of 1,37,603 votes. Gadkari received 6,55,027 votes, while Thakre got 5,17,424 votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

After winning the elections, he took to X and thanked the voters for giving him another chance.

Gadkari wrote in Marathi, "Heartfelt thanks to the voters of Nagpur! It is because of your love and your faith that this victory has been achieved. Will always remain committed for the overall development of Nagpur. Always striving to make Nagpur a place in the list of developed cities of the country. Your love and your faith is my greatest strength. Thanks again! (Sic)"