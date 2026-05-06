‘BJP will rule Bengal for 100 years’: Suvendu Adhikari roars in Nandigram amid CM speculations

Suvendu Adhikari has won Nandigram for the third time in a row. He previously won the seat in 2016 and 2021. In 2026, he secured victory by a margin of over 9,000 votes. The result reaffirms his status as the undisputed leader of the region.

In this election, Adhikari contested from two constituencies, Nandigram and Bhabanipur. He won both seats by emphatic margins.

On Tuesday evening, he visited Bhabanipur to celebrate with party workers. On Wednesday morning, he returned to his stronghold, Nandigram.

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The BJP leader was greeted by massive crowds upon his arrival. He first offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in the area.

The overwhelming public support reflected his deep roots in the region. Locals have long referred to him as the "son of the soil".

Adhikari addressed the crowd with a series of strong declarations. "I will repay Nandigram's debt," he told his supporters. He also declared that the BJP will remain in power for 100 years.

Adhikari, who once was Mamata Banerjee’s right hand in TMC, urged party workers to avoid violence and respect legal processes.

"Action will be taken against everyone through legal means," he said firmly.

Since he won two seats, the rules require him to vacate one of them shortly. He said the decision rests entirely with the party. "Whether it is Bhabanipur or Nandigram, I am with you always," he assured the crowd. He pledged to remain by their side regardless of the final decision.

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He expressed gratitude to fellow BJP workers and the families of martyrs. He acknowledged that the people of Nandigram had elected him MP twice and MLA thrice. He promised to transform the region and honour their continued trust in him.

Adhikari's name is now emerging as a possible chief ministerial face for Bengal. For years, Bengal was governed by leaders based in Kolkata. The people of Nandigram made their preference clear from the stage. They want the boy from Kanthi to occupy the CMO.

“The BJP alone will rule Bengal for the next 100 years,” Suvendu Adhikari declared before leaving.

Suvendu Adhikari Next Bengal CM? Suvendu Adhikari has emerged as the frontrunner for Bengal's CM post. A legislature party meeting is scheduled for 8 May. BJP national leader Amit Shah is expected to attend the meeting. Party insiders suggest no major surprises are expected regarding the final decision.

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Bengal's political history presents an interesting backdrop to this development. The state's chief ministers have traditionally come from upper-caste communities. Despite a large Scheduled Caste population, no OBC, SC or ST leader has served as CM.

This has prompted speculation about balanced representation through key administrative roles. The other contender, State BJP President Samik Bhattacharya, is also a Brahmin. According to reports, Suvendu Adhikari is also a Brahmin.

However, party sources indicate caste may not be the decisive factor this time.

Organisational strength, administrative experience and electoral strategy are seen as more important. The BJP is also keeping a close eye on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Adhikari is widely seen as possessing all the qualities the party currently requires.

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A BJP MP told The New Indian Express that Adhikari's elevation could not be ruled out. He drew a parallel with Bihar's chief minister.

Samik Bhattacharya is expected to formally propose Adhikari's name at the meeting. A senior leader is likely to second the nomination.

Multiple BJP insiders told The New Indian Express that Adhikari is all but certain to become the chief minister. However, there may be surprises.

“What the party high command decides at the eleventh hour and whether it surprises everyone is known only to God,” a senior BJP leader told the publication.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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