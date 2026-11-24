A contest to find the best lookalike of Nvidia chief Jensen Huang brought together more than 200 registered participants in Vancouver, Canada. The event had an unusual set of challenges, with contestants not only trying to look like the billionaire tech executive but also pitching Nvidia products and making funny pleas to get their jobs or wives back.

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Organised by Plug Vancouver, the contest was held at Mangos Kitchen and Bar on Howe Street on Sunday, 22 November.

The contestants came dressed to look like Huang, wearing black leather jackets, glasses and sneakers. Some also wore grey wigs to copy his hairstyle.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Where and when was the Jensen Huang lookalike contest held in Vancouver? ⌵ Organised by Plug Vancouver, the contest took place at Mangos Kitchen and Bar on Howe Street on Sunday, 22 November. 2 Who won Vancouver’s Jensen Huang lookalike contest, and what was the prize? ⌵ Walter Lim, a retired man from Seattle, won the contest and received US$200. Each of the two runners-up won US$50. 3 What were the three rounds of the Jensen Huang lookalike contest? ⌵ Contestants first competed on their resemblance to Huang, then pitched an Nvidia product while holding a bag of potato chips. In the final round, they made a funny plea to get their job or wife back. 4 How many people registered for the Vancouver Jensen Huang lookalike contest, and was it free? ⌵ More than 200 people registered, and the event was free for the public. Organisers said the response was much bigger than expected. 5 Why did contestants have to make a plea to get their job or wife back? ⌵ The final round was a humorous reference to the personal controversy surrounding Jensen Huang that had recently made headlines.

The winner was Walter Lim, a retired man from Seattle who drove around three hours to take part in the event. He won the top prize of US$200. The two runners-up received US$50 each.

According to the organisers, the event was free for the public and received a much bigger response than expected.

Three rounds tested the contestants The competition had three rounds, with judges and cheers from the audience helping decide the finalists.

The first round was about looks. Contestants had to convince the judges and audience that they looked like Huang, who is known for his black leather jacket, glasses and grey hair.

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The second round required contestants to pitch Nvidia's latest product. They had to present their ideas while holding a bag of potato chips.

One contestant made the crowd laugh by crushing the bag during his pitch and calling the crumbs inside it "microchips".

The final round was even more unusual. Contestants had to make a funny plea to get either their wife or their job back. The challenge was a reference to the personal controversy surrounding Huang, which had recently made headlines.

Lim eventually won the competition after the finalists faced the audience. He said his sister had told him about the event while he was travelling in Madrid. He then decided to drive from Seattle to Vancouver to take part.

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Lim said people had often told him that he looked like Huang. He also said that owning a similar leather jacket and wearing the same style of glasses helped him match the Nvidia chief's appearance.

Why is Jensen Huang in the news? The contest took place during an unusual period for Nvidia and its chief executive.

Huang had stepped down as Nvidia's CEO on November 12 following a controversy involving an alleged extramarital affair with Singapore-based businesswoman Alice Huang. Reports also raised questions about possible links to China and national security. The allegations involving espionage have not been established as fact.

His departure led to discussions about the company's leadership and calls from supporters for him to return.

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However, Nvidia announced on 23 November that its board had reinstated Huang as president and CEO with immediate effect. The company said the board was satisfied with his explanations and ability to lead the business.

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The Vancouver contest also followed a separate lookalike event in New York linked to Alice Huang, adding to the unusual attention around the Nvidia controversy.

Plug Vancouver has previously organised a similar lookalike competition when singer Bruno Mars visited the city.

For now, Walter Lim has won the title of Vancouver's Jensen Huang lookalike, along with a US$200 prize.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.