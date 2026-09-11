‘Black line along the crease, motherboard issue': Google faces ₹1.1 lakh penalty over faulty foldable phone in Kerala

Apple recently launched its first-ever foldable iPhone. However, foldable phones aren't a new thing. While many continue to debate the move post-launch, a faulty foldable phone has landed Google in a costly consumer dispute. According to a report by The Economic Times, the company has been ordered by a district consumer commission to pay more than ₹1.1 lakh to a customer over issues related to its foldable phone.

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Google in legal trouble over foldable phone The incident took place in Kasaragod, Kerala. Reportedly, Google has been directed to refund ₹88,331 to a man. The issue stemmed after he purchased a foldable phone, but the company denied his warranty claim and asked him to pay ₹1,31,899 for repair.

The commission reportedly ordered Google to pay ₹20,000 in compensation and ₹3,000 towards litigation costs, taking the total amount to more than ₹1.1 lakh, before interest.

The compensation for the ₹88,331 phone was ordered after the complainant approached the consumer court.

Allegations by the consumer According to the same report, the consumer claimed that the device was mainly used by his wife for work at a Bengaluru-based company. Seven months after purchase, a black line allegedly appeared along the crease of the inner screen. He further claimed that a battery symbol also appeared, hinting at a motherboard issue.

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The complainant said the phone had minor scratches on its outer body from regular use. He argued that the physical damage had no link with the screen or motherboard-related issues.

When he approached Google with a warranty claim, the support team initially told him that the phone qualified for a free replacement. However, he said that after a service partner collected the device for inspection, the company reversed its decision. Reportedly, it refused the warranty claim, citing the scratches.

Repair bill nearly 3x phone price The company later sent him a repair estimate of ₹1,31,899, nearly three times the original price for the phone.

The complainant didn't pay the repair amount. He stated that the phone stopped working eventually after it was returned to him. He alleged that the previous screen issue had progressed to a motherboard failure while the device was with the brand. He moved the National Consumer Helpline.

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To this, the commission reportedly stated that Google had initially accepted the warranty claim and later changed its decision. It found that the scratches had no link with the internal defect, calling Google’s conduct a deficiency in service.

It is said that multiple notices and reminders were sent to Google, which were not responded to.

He subsequently approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, seeking a refund or replacement of the phone. He also sought compensation for the mental distress and professional disruption caused by the company.

Google was served notice in the case but reportedly did not appear before the commission. The case was decided ex-parte against the company.

Similar case with Apple While passing the order, the commission referred to an earlier case involving Apple. In that case as well, the company was penalised for denying a warranty claim and blaming alleged unauthorised handling of a device.

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Total penalty The commission ordered Google to refund ₹88,331, along with 9% annual interest from December 27, 2025, the date on which the fault was first reported, until the payment is made. It also directed the company to pay ₹20,000 as compensation and ₹3,000 as litigation costs.

Google has reportedly 30 days from the date of the order to comply, or the amount will continue to accumulate interest.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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