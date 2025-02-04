Paneer is often considered as the best source of protein for vegetarians in India. Derived from milk, real paneer is white in appearance. But what if we told you, that paneer could also be black in colour?

Here's what a vlogger from Haryana recently found out. The video, shared from the Instagram handle ‘nikhilspreads,’ shows how fake paneer is used for making bread pakoras, which are sold in roadside stalls.

In the video, the vlogger purchased a bread pakora with paneer inside from a shop for ₹25. But what happened next, will blow away your mind.

Black paneer in bread pakoda The man first removed the paneer from the pakoras and rinsed it with warm water. Then, he applied iodine tincture to the paneer, and to everyone's astonishment, it instantly turned black. This colour change indicated that the paneer was fake and was made entirely from chemicals.

In contrast, when the man tested real paneer with the same solution, its colour stayed the same.

Fake paneer vs real paneer Real paneer usually has a firm texture, and often has a milky odour. While authentic paneer is made from milk, fake paneer, which is often sold in markets, is typically made from palm oil, starch, and various chemicals.

Fake paneer is also known as analogue or synthetic paneer. While selling analogue paneer is not illegal in India, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) mandates that it must be clearly labeled as "non-dairy." Failing to do so can result in a penalty.

How to know if paneer is real or fake The easiest way to spot analogue paneer is by checking the ingredient list. The FSSAI requires that products using non-dairy substitutes must include terms like "analogue" or "imitation" on their packaging.

