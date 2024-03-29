Black Saturday 2024: Date, history and significance of last day of the Holy Week

Black Saturday 2024 marks the end of the Holy week, and is considered to be a period of silent.

The day between Good Friday and Easter Sunday has been assigned the name Black Saturday. Several Christians also acknowledge the day as Holy Saturday, a day when Jesus Christ “rested" from his work of bestowing redemption to mankind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This day marks the end of the Holy week, and is considered to be a period of silent.

According to Christianity.com, when Jesus was crucified, he called out saying, “it is finished!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By this, Christ is believed to have said that no further atonement was required, as the sins of the humanity had been redeemed with Christ's sacrifice.

Black Saturday 2024: Date Black Saturday, as the name suggests, is observed on the Saturday between the Good Friday and Easter Sunday each year year.

This year, the Black Saturday will be commemorated on March 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Black Saturday 2024: What are the different names used for Black Saturday? Black Saturday is commonly known as Holy Saturday, or the Saturday of Holy Week.

In different cultures, it is referred to as the Great and Holy Saturday, and the Great Sabbath.

In Portugal and Brazil, the Black Saturday is termed as Hallelujah Saturday, while in the Philippines, it is called the Glorious Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also referred to as Easter Eve, Black Saturday is also called Joyous Saturday, Easter Vigil or the Saturday of Light among Coptic Christians.

Black Saturday 2024: History and significance Black Saturday, the day between Jesus Christ's crucifixion and his resurrection, marks the day of confusion and despair.

It was the day when the disciples of Christ were trying to wrap their heads around Jesus' murder and the treachery of Judas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to John 20:19, the disciples of Christ had spent the say hiding, concerned about being arrested.

In Christian scripture, Matthew 27:62-66, after sundown on Good Friday, the chief priests and Pharisees visited Pontius Pilate, asking him for a guard for Jesus’ tomb.

They recalled Jesus stating that He would rise again in three days (John 2:19-21) and wanted to prevent Christ from rising from the grave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, as history unfolded, the Roman guards were not enough from stopping the miracle. A woman who has returned to the tomb on Sunday morning, now known as Easter Sunday, found it empty; The Lord had risen.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!