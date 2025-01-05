Get ready for an intense journey into the heart of Tihar Jail with 'Black Warrant,' India’s groundbreaking prison drama premiering on Netflix. Delve into the moral complexities and gritty realities faced by rookie jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta as he navigates the dark world of one of Asia’s largest prisons.

After delivering hits like IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, CTRL, and Heeramandi in 2024, Netflix India is set to come up with the country's first prison drama, Black Warrant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The series is based on the book of the same name written by journalist Sunetra Choudhury and former superintendent of Tihar Jail Sunil Gupta.

With this, Vikramaditya Motwane is set to return to long-form storytelling on Netflix. He is the creator of the massive hit Sacred Games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Netflix, the series offers a "thrilling exploration" of the morally charged world of Asia's largest prison, Tihar, through the eyes of rookie jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta as he takes on some of India’s most notorious offenders.

Tihar has been home to some of the most notorious criminals, from Charles Sobhraj to Nirbhaya case convicts.

"As Sunil grapples with moral dilemmas and power struggles, the drama reveals the raw and unfiltered reality of prison life," Netflix said in a release last month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Black Warrant: When and where to watch This first-of-its-kind prison drama will premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 10. It is presented by Applause Entertainment, an Andolan Production in association with Confluence Media.

It will be available for streaming on Netflix India.

Black Warrant: Watch the trailer here: The trailer of the series was released earlier this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Sunil’s journey through Tihar Jail provided a unique perspective like no other to capture that complexity," Motwane said.

"The trailer is just a glimpse of how the series will peel back the layers of a world that is as brutal as it is complex as it is fun."