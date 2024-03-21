'Blade Runner' actor M Emmet Walsh passes away at 88
Walsh portrayed a range of characters throughout his extensive career. He was Harrison Ford's LAPD boss, Captain Bryant, in Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic Blade Runner (1982) and the ruthless private detective Loren Visser in the Coen brothers' directorial debut, Blood Simple (1984).
M. Emmet Walsh, the prolific character actor known for his gruff charm and memorable roles in films like "Blade Runner" and "Blood Simple," died on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the age of 88. His manager, Sandy Joseph, confirmed the news, stating the cause of death was cardiac arrest, as per ANI.