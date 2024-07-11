Blinkit adds Chennai’s ’most popular idli, dosa batter brand’ after man flags missing item: ’If you want something...’

Around five days ago, X user named Narayanan Hariharan complained about Blinkit not having “the most popular idli and dosa batter brand in Chennai”. Here's what happened next.

Livemint
Updated11 Jul 2024, 08:14 PM IST
On July 5, Narayanan Hariharan posted on X, asking Dhindsa why is he forcing him to give his money to the competition.
Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa just made a social media user's wish come true. Around five days ago, X user named Narayanan Hariharan complained about Blinkit not having "the most popular idli and dosa batter brand in Chennai".

 

Also Read | 'We noticed...': Blinkit's 'small gesture' wins hearts; netizens react

On Thursday, Dhindsa replied to his post, informing him that the batter is now available on the quick-commerce service. The CEO also thanked Hariharan for flagging the issue. Here's what the exchange of words between the two looked like:

On July 5, Narayanan Hariharan posted on X, asking Dhindsa why is he "forcing" him to give his money to the competition. "Hey @albinder, the most popular idli and dosa batter brand in Chennai is Thaayar, and you don't have them on @letsblinkit . Why are you forcing me to give my money to your competition?," the post read.

Dhindsa was quick to respond. He replied, "Checking this - will let you know once it's live".

"Thanks, Albinder," Hariharan said.

Cut to July 11, Thursday, Albinder Dhindsa shared a screenshot of the Blinkit app and informed the social media user, "@narayananh Thaayar batter is now live in your area and in most parts of Chennai serviceable by Blinkit."

Also Read | 100 grams of coriander@ ₹131 after 22% discount? Zepto pricing sparks backlash

The Blinkit CEO also said, "Thank you for flagging this 🙌" To this, Hariharan exclaimed, "This is awesome! Thanks a lot, Albinder!."

Another X user commented on the viral post, saying, "ye product request ka tarika thoda casual hai, but it works". Hariharan contended that he is just concerned with getting the work done.

Earlier this month, Zomato's quick commerce branch Blinkit garnered a lot of praise on social media after a LinkedIn user appreciated it for its kind gesture and going beyond transactions.

Blinkit had prioritised one Prabhat Motwani's order since it was from a hospital and had also extended their “warm wishes” to the user and his dear ones. “We've prioritised your order! We noticed your order is from a hospital. Sending you and your dear ones our warmest wishes,” read the flash message on Motwani's screen.

First Published:11 Jul 2024, 08:14 PM IST
