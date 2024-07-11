Blinkit adds Chennai’s ’most popular idli, dosa batter brand’ after man flags missing item: ’If you want something...’

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa just made a social media user's wish come true. Around five days ago, X user named Narayanan Hariharan complained about Blinkit not having "the most popular idli and dosa batter brand in Chennai".

On Thursday, Dhindsa replied to his post, informing him that the batter is now available on the quick-commerce service. The CEO also thanked Hariharan for flagging the issue. Here's what the exchange of words between the two looked like:

On July 5, Narayanan Hariharan posted on X, asking Dhindsa why is he "forcing" him to give his money to the competition. "Hey @albinder, the most popular idli and dosa batter brand in Chennai is Thaayar, and you don't have them on @letsblinkit . Why are you forcing me to give my money to your competition?," the post read.

Dhindsa was quick to respond. He replied, "Checking this - will let you know once it's live".

"Thanks, Albinder," Hariharan said.

Hey @albinder, the most popular idli and dosa batter brand in Chennai is Thaayar, and you don't have them on @letsblinkit. Why are you forcing me to give my money to your competition? pic.twitter.com/VZZvSU9BGl — Narayanan Hariharan (@narayananh) July 5, 2024

Cut to July 11, Thursday, Albinder Dhindsa shared a screenshot of the Blinkit app and informed the social media user, "@narayananh Thaayar batter is now live in your area and in most parts of Chennai serviceable by Blinkit."

The Blinkit CEO also said, "Thank you for flagging this 🙌" To this, Hariharan exclaimed, "This is awesome! Thanks a lot, Albinder!."

Another X user commented on the viral post, saying, "ye product request ka tarika thoda casual hai, but it works". Hariharan contended that he is just concerned with getting the work done.

ye product request ka tarika thoda casual hai, but it works — Chetan Kale (@chetankale_) July 5, 2024

Earlier this month, Zomato's quick commerce branch Blinkit garnered a lot of praise on social media after a LinkedIn user appreciated it for its kind gesture and going beyond transactions.