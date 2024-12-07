Popular grocery delivery service Blinkit has announced a one-time discount coupon for customers looking to watch Pushpa 2. Ticket prices for the Allu Arjun-starrer hit ₹1,800 in some places ahead of release while other cities planned extra screenings amid to the fan frenzy. Pushpa 2: The Rule registered a whopping ₹294 crore globally on the first day of its release.

Cinema halls have been witnessing 'housefull' shows ever since the makers released the film on Thursday. Pushpa 2 broke all previous records to register a domestic opener of ₹175 crore — far ahead of RRR and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

What is the offer?

Blinkit customers will be given a ₹200 discount voucher on shopping for products worth ₹999. The offer will be available only once for each customer via the Blinkit app.

The voucher is applicable across all cinemas in India and for all seat categories exclusively for Pushpa 2 till December 15. The discount will only apply to the ticket price and exclude convenience fees and other items added to the booking order.

How can the voucher be used?

The voucher details can be accessed from the order summary page after the delivery is completed. They will also be shared via WhatsApp after successful delivery. The voucher code should be applied at the checkout page on the District app to get ₹200 off on Pushpa 2 tickets.

The movie released across the globe on Friday with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. The film was directed by Sukumar and comes as a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 is also set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling — with Allu Arjun reprising his rule as the titular character while Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil also returned as Pushpa's enemy Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.