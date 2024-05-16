Blinkit has begun offering free coriander as a complementary gift on orders containing certain amounts of vegetables. The recent addition is the result of a social media post from an X user underlining the importance of ‘free dhaniya ’ for Indian moms.

In his post, the X user shared his mother's reaction when she was asked to pay for the green herb while ordering vegetables from the grocery shopping app, which is generally given for free by local vegetable vendors.

Sharing an update on Blinkit's new feature of ‘free dhaniya,’ CEO Albinder Dhindsa said that the feature will be improved in the coming weeks. “It’s live! Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom. We will polish the feature in the next couple of weeks," Dhindsa wrote on X.

Coriander is an essential flavour enhancer in vegetable cuisine. Sharing his mother's obsession with free dhania, recently an X user suggested Blinkit to a bundle of Dhania for free with certain amount of vegetables.

“Mom got a mini heart attack because she had to pay for dhaniya on Blinkit. @albinder- mom is suggesting that you should bundle it for free with certain amount of veggies," wrote a social media user on X.

The social media post struck a chord, and netizens were quick to unite in favour of the 'free dhaniya' suggestion. An X user applauded Ankit's mother suggestion and called her a "marketing wiz".

"brilliant idea to turn all moms into die-hard fans. dhaniya power :) seeing how @albinder & team at blinkit has executed so far, am thinking how many days before this goes live. may be set an order value threshold to avoid abuse!" wrote another X user.

Social media reaction to Blinkit's free dhaniya offer

Blinkit's announcement received positive response from social media users. "By far the one of the most impressive usage of Social Media ( X specifically ) and fast implementation by the company. Betting big time on Zomato & Blinkit," wrote an X user.

“Wow.. the execution speed.." wrote another X user.

“That's literally every mom ever, but thanks! Mine would be happy too."

“Super cool. Wonderful display of customer empathy & execution."

Blinkit was acquired by Zomato for $568 million in 2022. Since then the online grocery provider has managed to improve its business with better valuation. In the fourth quarter of FY 24, Blinkit nearly doubled its gross order value (GOV) to ₹4,027 crore from ₹2,046 crore in previous quarter of FY24.

