Blinkit offers ‘free Dhaniya’ after user shares mother's suggestion: CEO says, 'Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom’
Blinkit has introduced ‘free dhaniya’ on vegetable orders after a user's mother was surprised to be charged for it. CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the feature and aims to enhance it in the coming weeks.
Blinkit has begun offering free coriander as a complementary gift on orders containing certain amounts of vegetables. The recent addition is the result of a social media post from an X user underlining the importance of ‘free dhaniya’ for Indian moms.