‘Blinkit premium version’: Delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar, video leaves internet in splits

In the world of quick-commerce, where grocery deliveries usually weave through traffic on two-wheelers, one Blinkit order in India stood out for its grand arrival. A viral video has captured a delivery agent showing up at a customer’s doorstep in a shiny black Mahindra Thar instead of the usual bike.

Shared on Instagram by user @divyagroovezz, the clip shows the agent stepping out of the SUV with a grocery parcel in hand, leaving the customers both amused and stunned. One of them can be heard saying in Hindi, “Bhai, yeh Thar mein delivery karne aaya hai!” (Brother, he’s delivering in a Thar!).

The video, which has already crossed 3.9 lakh views, was posted with a cheeky caption: “@letsblinkit, are you paying this much to your delivery boys for real?? Or @mahindrathar, are you offering THAR at a very cheap price nowadays??”

Blinkit, which is owned by Zomato, typically relies on two-wheelers or cycles to ensure speedy deliveries in crowded city streets. Naturally, the arrival of groceries in a premium SUV sparked endless jokes online.

Internet reacts with humour While some users speculated that the agent could be a branch owner filling in because of a bike breakdown, others joked that he was simply trying to make up for the Thar’s fuel expenses. Memes and witty comments quickly turned the clip into a talking point, with many calling it the “Blinkit premium version.”

A user reasoned, “it must be the owner of the said branch (blinkit franchise program), who had to go near your place/some issue with the riders bike etc.”

Another user joked, “When you can’t pay emi.”

The third user shared a similar instance, “Some ppl just do it for timepass or experience i myself met a scorpion owner delivering me stuffs.”

“Blinkit premium version,” the fourth remarked.