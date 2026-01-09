Blinkit rider turns life saver by refusing to deliver ‘rat poison’; ‘Not all heroes wear cape,’ say netizens

A Blinkit delivery rider is in the spotlight became a real-life saver by preventing an unforeseen tragedy in Tamil Nadu. A routine delivery turned into a life-saving moment when he received an order for three packets of rat poison. His quick thinking saved this distressed woman's life.

The delivery partner proceeded with the order to the given address but on reaching the location, he realised that something was amiss. The customer who had placed the order seemed visibly distressed and in tears when she opened the door.

In an Instagram, the Blinkit rider can beard saying in Tamil, “A total of three rat poisons. I don’t know what she was thinking when she ordered that. But seeing her cry so much, I realised that she had some issue due to which she ordered this. But once I reached the customer’s location, I couldn’t just deliver this order. She kept crying."

Instead of completing the task he was assigned, he decided to cancel the order and offer support after sensing the woman's emotional state. Trusting his instincts, the Blinkit rider tried to console the customer and reminded her life was valuable and that difficult moments eventually pass. Even though, she denied any harmful intentions, he urged her not to hurt herself. Without giving it a thought, he carried the poison back with him. His compassionate intervention saved a life and drew widespread admiration on social media.

Elaborating on the happenings of that day, he added, “Then I went to her and said ‘No matter what problem you have, don’t commit suicide’ and asked, ‘Did you order this because you want to commit suicide?’ She replied, ‘No, bro, that’s not the case.’”

He reasoned that the order for a rat poison during late hours of the day did not seem sensible. He can be heard saying in the video, "Later, I convinced her and cancelled the order. Today I feel that I’ve accomplished something."

Internet lauds Blinkit rider’s compassionate intervention While some online users called him a legend, super thalaivaa and super anna, others praised his compassionate move. A user wrote, "Watching this made my heart heavy. Women carry so much silently. We smile, function and break when no one is watching. He didn’t follow rules. He followed his instinct and humanity."

Another user added, “The world is still worth living in because people like you exist.”

A third user remarked, “Not all heroes wear cape🙌”

A fourth comment read, “Your instinct saved her.”

A fifth user wrote, “A robot would have delivered."

A sixth user said, “A human is still alive because you trusted your instincts and acted without hesitation.”

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 9999666555 Or help@vandrevalafoundation.com